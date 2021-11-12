Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic takes place in Nenagh this Sunday

With the total of Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered under the UL Hospitals Group vaccination programme now exceeding 390,000, the group’s vaccination teams are preparing for another series of walk-in clinics for people aged 12 years and older who have not yet received a first or second dose of the vaccine.

These walk-in clinics are strictly for Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccines, and should not be attended by anyone seeking a third vaccine dose. Walk-in clinics administering Pfizer Dose 1 & 2 will be held at the Mid-West vaccination centres in Limerick on Friday and Sunday, and Nenagh on Sunday.

The times of the clinics are:

Friday, November 12: Limerick Racecourse, 5pm-7pm

Sunday, November 14: Limerick Racecourse, 4pm-7pm

Sunday, November 14: Abbey Court Hotel, Nenagh, 2pm-4pm

Anyone attending a walk-in clinic for Dose 2 should bring their vaccine record card and identification. A minimum of 21 days must have passed after Pfizer Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered. The interval is 28 days for people who have received AstraZeneca Dose 1 and are presenting for Pfizer Dose 2.

Anyone presenting, whether for Dose 1 or Dose 2, and who has received a Covid-positive swab, should not attend for vaccination until 28 days after the date of the Covid-positive result.

No appointment is necessary for these walk-in clinics, and there is no requirement to register on the national vaccine registration portal. However, children under 16 years must be accompanied to centres by a parent or guardian.