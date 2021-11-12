Draw made for the North Tipperary U21 championships

The draw has been made tonight in the Hibernian Inn in Nenagh for the A & B U21 North championships which was streamed live on the North Tipp Twitter page.
In this year's championship, there are seven teams entered with the first names drawn out being given home advantage with a straight knockout format in place.
Nenagh Éire Óg were first drawn out which meant they went straight into the semi-finals, while the three quarter-finals sees Roscrea host Lorrha Rovers, Toomevara taking on Borris-Ileigh in St Michael's Park, while Kiladangan will travel to Ballina.
The B championship has an even number of eight entries and the draw can be seen below in its entirety.
All games will take place the weekend after next, November 20th-21st with extra time in place if required.
North U21 A Championship Draw:
Roscrea V Lorrha Rovers
Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh
Ballina V Kiladangan
Nenagh BYE
North U21 B Championship Draw:
Portroe V Kilruane MacDonaghs
Silvermines V Ballinahinch/Templederry
Burgess V Moneygall/Clonakenny
Newport V Borrisokane
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.