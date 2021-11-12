Search

12/11/2021

Draw made for the North Tipperary U21 championships

Draws for the North Tipperary U21 championships

Reporter:

Enda Treacy

Email:

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The draw has been made tonight in the Hibernian Inn in Nenagh for the A & B U21 North championships which was streamed live on the North Tipp Twitter page.

In this year's championship, there are seven teams entered with the first names drawn out being given home advantage with a straight knockout format in place.

Nenagh Éire Óg were first drawn out which meant they went straight into the semi-finals, while the three quarter-finals sees Roscrea  host Lorrha Rovers, Toomevara taking on Borris-Ileigh in St Michael's Park, while Kiladangan will travel to Ballina.

The B championship has an even number of eight entries and the draw can be seen below in its entirety.

All games will take place the weekend after next, November 20th-21st with extra time in place if required.

North U21 A Championship Draw:

Roscrea V Lorrha Rovers

Toomevara V Borris-Ileigh

Ballina V Kiladangan

Nenagh BYE

North U21 B Championship Draw:

Portroe V Kilruane MacDonaghs

Silvermines V Ballinahinch/Templederry

Burgess V Moneygall/Clonakenny

Newport V Borrisokane

