Tipperary man who drank whisky can't remember committing burglary

A man who broke into a shop in Nenagh has been jailed for 10 months, with the final five months suspended, by Nenagh Court.

Michael Manning of Black Road, Newport, had pleaded at an earlier court to burglary at Heathers, Silver Street, Nenagh, on September 11, 2021, during which he stole €320 and caused €200 worth of damage to the door of the premises.

Mr Manning also pleaded to the theft of a bicycle at Friar Street, Nenagh, on August 21, 2021.

He had further pleaded to to possession of cannabis valued at €10 at Silver Street on September 17, 2021.

Mr Manning had also pleaded to possession of a knife and seven Alprazolam tablets valued at €14 at John’s Lane, Nenagh, on July 23, 2020.

The court heard that Mr Manning was observed with two other males at John’s Lane acting suspiciously. When approached they put their heads down and began walking fast. A search revealed the drugs and knife.

The court heard that Mr Manning had 89 previous convictions.

Mr Manning told the court that, in relation to the bike theft, he had, in fact, been given a loan of it outside a premises on Silver Street.

The person who gave it to him didn’t have the authority to do so and when it was discovered, he gave the bike back.

In relation to the burglary, he said that he had been on medication and drank a half-bottle of whisky that night.

“I can’t remember doing that,” he said.

He said the cannabis was only worth €10.

Mr Manning told the court that, in relation to having the knife it had been in his gear bag and he used the knife for fishing.

There was no point on the knife, he said.

The knife belonged to his late father and he would like to have it back, he said.

He bought the Alprazolam tablets on the street because he had run out of his own prescribed medication, he said.

Mr Manning said he was now off the Methadone programme and was waiting on a bed in a drug treatment centre.

His solicitor, David Peters, told the court: “I can’t bring it any further. He obviously has a bad record and we can only go forward.”

He pointed out that Mr Manning had been in custody since September and had missed his child’s First Communion.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath jailed Mr Manning for 10 months for burglary, but suspended five months of the sentence on condition he enter a bond of €500 to be of good behaviour for two years. She backdated the sentence to September when Mr Manning was taken into custody.

She took the theft of the bicycle into account.

Judge MacGrath fined Mr Manning €150 for possession of cannabis and took the charge of having tablets into account.

She fined him €100 for possession of a knife.

Recognizance were set in Mr Manning’s own bond of €500.