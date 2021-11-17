Search

17/11/2021

NYCI urges young people in Tipperary to register to vote before next week's deadline

The National Youth Council of Ireland urges young people in Tipperary to register to vote before next week's deadline. 

The deadline to register is Thursday, November 2021. 

According to NYCI, 4,374 young people in Tipperary may be eligible but not yet registered.

They advise anyone who wants to register not to wait until an election or referendum.

NYCI Deputy Director, James Doorley, said that young people want to vote but may not know they need to register. 

"One of the privileges of living in a democracy is the right to have a say in who represents us at the local level and who governs us at the national level.

We only get the chance to have our say every four or five years in general elections, so it is important that all citizens, especially young people who have recently gained that right, make sure they can exercise their franchise by being registered to vote in time," said Mr Doorley. 

The National Youth Council of Ireland also reminds young people that if they turn 18 by February 15, 2021, they can still register to be included in the 2022/2023 register. 

"We strongly recommend they do so on or before the upcoming deadline on Thursday, November 25 next," said Mr Doorley.

If a young person is unsure if they are registered, they can check the register at www.checktheregister.ie. 

If a person knows they are not registered, they will need to complete an RFA1 form and return it to the local council building. 

