Tipperary gardaí in phishing alert after €5,000 taken from bank account
Tipperary gardaí are again appealing for people to be mindful of the prevalence of online fraud following another incident in the local area, this time resulting in the loss of over €5,000.
It is understood that the injured party clicked on a link on a message purporting to be from their bank. This led to the money being removed from their account.
Nenagh gardaí have seen a surge in this kind of activity over recent months.
