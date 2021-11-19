Search

19/11/2021

Gold standard: Terryglass is once again north Tipperary's tidiest village

Terryglass has once again been crowned the tidiest village in the Nenagh Municipal District in this year’s national Tidy Towns awards.

The lakeside village, a past winner of the competition, was just five marks off taking the national title with 350 marks.

As well as the north Tipperary award, it also received a gold medal.

Nenagh, Birdhill and Silvermines took bronze medals in their categories.

The work of those involved in Tidy Towns was praised by Nenagh Municipal District Council administrator Rosemary Joyce at this Thursday's local area meeting.

She sent congratulations to all those who had taken part and pointed out that marks had increased despite the pandemic.

The full list of results are:

Ardcroney, 260

Ballina / Boher, 289

Ballinahinch, 289

Ballinderry, 279

Ballingarry, 313

Ballycommon, 276

Birdhill, 343

Borrisokane, 287

Capparoe, 284

Carrig, 305

Dromineer, 255

Kilcommon, 299

Killoscully, 328

Lorrha, 326

Nenagh, 328

Newport, 276

Portroe, 327

Puckaun, 307

Rearcross, 291

Riverstown, 270

Shallee, 249

Silvermines, 342

Terryglass, 350

Toor, 289

