22/11/2021

Fixtures for second round of Miller Shield confirmed

Fixtures for second round of Miller Shield confirmed

Enda Treacy

enda.treacy@tipperarystar.ie

The second round of games for the Miller Shield Divisional competition has been confirmed for the coming weekend.

Both games will take place this coming Saturday the 27th of November in Clonoulty with winners from the opening weekend West Tipperary and North Tipperary facing off first at 11am.

Meanwhile, Mid Tipperary and South Tipperary will be looking to get their first wins as the game throws at 1.15pm later that afternoon.

