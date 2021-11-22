Tipperary TD urges people to shop local this Christmas

Fianna Fáil TD for Tipperary, Jackie Cahill is calling on shoppers to remember to shop local this Christmas to help support retailers and businesses on their doorstep.

“We all know how difficult the last 18 months or so have been for local retailers and businesses. Throughout it all they have managed to adapt quickly and have continued to provide products and services," he said.

The Thurles-based TD said that, at Christmas, we can all show our thanks, and help support retailers and businesses, by remembering to shop local.

If we all decided to buy even just a gift or two from a local retailer this Christmas it would have a major impact on the local economy, he said.

Deputy Cahill said that it could can help maintain jobs and ensure thatmuch-loved local businesses not only survived, but in time, thrived and will help sustain our towns and villages as the centres of our local communities.

“Throughout the pandemic, as we spent more time living locally, we have grown to realise the importance of our local retailers and businesses more than ever before. Local shops are part of the very fabric and tradition of all our communities. Many of these local shops hold cherished memories for us throughout our lives. Supporting them this Christmas will go a long way towards creating more special memories in the years to come," he said.