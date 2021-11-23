Tipperary trails: Nenagh Walking Club heads to the Arra Mountains
Last Thursday Pat led a hardy group of walkers up the Devils Bit on a drizzly morning and Sunday’s walk provided some welcome sunshine in the Slieve Blooms on a very enjoyable walk led by Mary.
This Thursday, November 25, Connie will lead a trek through forest tracks in the Arra Mountains taking in Coum and Tonntinna. Meeting at Spar Portroe at 10am. Registration and queries to Connie at 087-6687189
On Sunday, November 28, Cyril will lead a scenic social walk along the Nenagh river loop. This is a two-hour walk and suitable for all ranges of fitness. Registration and queries to Cyril at 086-3721862.
Please note that walking boots are essential for these walks plus rain gear and refreshments to ensure a pleasant experience for all.
As always new members are welcome as long as you register with the walk leader in advance of walk.
For more details on our clubs activities please go on our website nenagh walk.ie
Ar scáth a chéile a mhairimid.
