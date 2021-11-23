Tipperary Parkinson's Support Group hosts evening with speech therapist

Thurles Support Group of Tipperary Parkinson's Branch will hold its next meeting on Thursday on Thursday, December 2, in Thurles Order of Malta Centre, Boheravoon, Thurles E41 HN28 at 2pm with guest speaker speech therapist Joan Anglim.

Please come along to this meeting as our voices are very important and listen to the good advice being given by Joan.

It is very important for Parkinson's patients to attend and be assessed to see if we require further sessions of speech therapy.

This is your opportunity to discuss your vocal problems with Joan who will assist you with any speaking problems you may have. Wear a mask and bring along your Covid-19 certificates with you. Do not attend if you have any symptoms of Covid as per public advice.

If there are newly diagnosed patients out there please come along to this meeting or to Clonmel Minella Hotel on the first Tuesday of the month, or to the Pastoral Centre, Church Road, Nenagh, every Monday from 2pm until 4pm. You will make new friends and and get help with diagnosis.

For anyone looking for an unusual Christmas gift one of our members in the Cashel area does woodturning and is going to have a sale of some of his works in the spring with donations to Tipperary Parkinson’s Branch.

If interested please contact Marion in Nenagh on 086-72967296. More information on when we will have the sale of these beautiful works of art later.

Don’t forget our Christmas lunch in the Thatch Cottage, Ballycommon, Nenagh, on Wednesday, December 8, at 1pm.

Please give you name to Mary if you are attending as we need to know numbers.