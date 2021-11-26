Tipperary gardaí investigating two further burglaries around Nenagh
The gardaí are investigating two further burglaries in the Nenagh District over the past week.
A burglary occurred at a house in Ballyphilip, Nenagh, on Wednesday of last week after entry was gained to the property through a window.
On the previous day a house in Kilmore, Dolla, was broken into and ransacked in another burglary-related crime.
Sgt Declan O’Carroll of Nenagh Garda station has urged homeowners to be vigilant, saying there had been an increase in burglaries.
Kilruane MacDonaghs and Tipp senior panelist Craig Morgan will line out at wing back for the North Tipperary selection this Saturday.
