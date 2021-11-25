Miller Shield Round Two fixtures and panels confirmed

Following on from two highly competitive Round 1 games played last weekend, the fixture details for this weekends Round 2 games have been confirmed and will see a double header this Saturday November 27th in Clonoulty.

At 11am the two Round 1 winners, North Tipperary and West Tipperary take to the field with both sides looking to keep their winning run going. Then at 1pm Mid Tipperary and South Tipperary will face each other and following both sides losses last weekend, all involved will be looking to get their first points of the tournament.

Once again there will be no set admission fee into the games, but Tipperary GAA are asking supporters attending the games to make a donation to Scoil Chormaic.

There will be staff members and volunteers representing the school at the entry points to the venue who will be delighted to accept whatever supporters can donate.

Despite being short a number of players through injury, illness and club commitments, the various selection teams have named strong sides for what are expected to be highly competitive and very entertaining games. Panels below