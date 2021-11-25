WATCH: Tipperary Women's rugby team looking to improve game in the Premier

Tipperary women's rugby has taken centre stage in the last few months as clubs across the county have teamed up to improve the standard of the game in the Premier county.
Formed back in August, the club is made up of players from Thurles, Nenagh, Carrick-on-Suir and Ballina-Killaloe, and Clanwilliam as they have all decided to pool their resources together to try and improve the women's game, improve standards, and allow them to compete at All-Ireland Cup level. See the video below
#NothingLikeIt— Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) November 22, 2021
Good things are happening in @TippWomensRugby. pic.twitter.com/kiJXAqT9HU
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.