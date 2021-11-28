Nenagh Éire Óg to host annual meeting in December
AGM: The Annual General Meeting of Nenagh Éire Óg Hurling and Football Club will be held on Thursday, December 9, at 8pm in the Abbey Court Hotel (subject to Covid regulations / situation at the time, this may change to a Zoom meeting).
Mask wearing and Covid Certificate/Certificate of Recovery are mandatory as per GAA guidelines for meetings.
Junior B Football: The County Junior B final will take place on Sunday, November 28, at 12.30pm in Borrisoleigh.
Our opposition is not known at time of going to press.
The second semi-final was due to take place on Tuesday night between Aherlow and Grangemockler.
Best of luck to all involved.
U21 hurling: The semi-finals of the North U21 Championship will now take place on the weekend of December 4-5. The draw will be held on Thursday night.
Lotto: Last Monday night’s lotto jackpot was €7,800.
