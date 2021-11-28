Tipperary man involved in 'shady deal' at Nenagh store must pay into court poor box

A Thurles man who had bought four lampshades in Woodies in Nenagh later returned with the receipt, took four tags from other lamps and looked for a refund, Nenagh Court was told.

Ned O’Reilly of 63 Ashgrove, Monadreen, Thurles, pleaded to theft at Woodies on Janaury 20, 2021, and to possession of stolen goods at Ashgrove on March 3, 2021.

The court heard that on January 20, 2021, Mr O’Reilly entered Woodies, Streame, Nenagh, and paid €120 for four lampshades.

He later returned empty handed with the receipt, showed four tags to the assistant and was given €120 as a refund. The shades were discovered during a search of his home on March 3, 2021.

The gardaí also found a garda hat in the attic during the search

His solicitor, David Peters, told the court that the money for the shades had been returned and there was no loss to Woodies.

“He has never been in trouble before and is very stressed about this,” said Mr Peters.

In relation to the garda hat, Mr Peters said that his client was originally from Waterford and the hat had been among items he found when he moved to Thurles.

Mr O’Reilly had put the hat away with the intention of returning it the next time he was in Waterford.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath ordered Mr O’Reilly to pay €200 to the court poor box and said she would strike out the matter if Mr O’Reilly did so before February 18, 2022.