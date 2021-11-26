Limerick man is jailed for committing Tipperary burglary

A man who was caught going into through a window of a house he was breaking into has been jailed by Nenagh Court.

Jason Foran of 3 Claughan Road North, Garryowen, Limerick, had pleaded to burglary at Knockalton Upper, Nenagh, on August 29, 2020, at an earlier court and his case had been adjourned for a probation report.

Mr Foran had also pleaded to being intoxicated and a danger to traffic on the same occasion.

When the case returned to court last Friday, Mr Foran’s solicitor, David Peters, described the probation report as “fair”.

He said that Mr Foran had been under the influence of drugs when he committed the offence, but was now off all substances.

“I think he is genuine in wanting to stay off all drugs,” he told the court.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said that on the night, Mr Foran didn’t seem to know what he had been doing.

However, she said it must have been frightening for the homeowner to find Mr Foran in their house.

Judge MacGrath jailed Mr Foran for eight months, but suspended the final four months for two years on condition he enter a peace bond to be of good behaviour for two years and engage with the probation services.