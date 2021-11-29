Search

29 Nov 2021

Blackmore win sees betting suspended for RTE Sportperson of the Year

Blackmore win sees betting suspended for RTE Sportperson of the Year

The race to be crowned the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year has taken a dramatic turn following Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore making history at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

Betting has now been suspended after Blackmore began to tighten her grip on favouritism to be crowned the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year after riding Honeysuckle to victory to claim a third Hatton’s Grace Hurdle.

The Killenaule jockey had a fantastic Cheltenham Festival in March where she became the first woman to claim the Leading Jockey title with six winners and then became the first woman to ride the winner of the Aintree Grand National on board Minella Times

Blackmore was already the 4/6 favourite in the betting to be crowned the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year but after her success with Honeysuckle at Fairyhouse, BoyleSports were forced to suspend the betting as a huge increase in support started to arrive for the loveable jockey.

Local News

