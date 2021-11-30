Tipperary Entrepreneurs sought for development programme

The call is now open for ambitious female entrepreneurs from Tipperary, who are looking to take their business to the next level, to apply for the latest cycle of Going for Growth, the award-winning business development initiative.

Going for Growth is a six-month part-time programme, supported by Enterprise Ireland and KPMG, which assists ambitious female entrepreneurs to achieve their growth aspirations. There is no charge to those selected to participate.

This is the 14th year of Going for Growth and more than 800 female entrepreneurs have so far taken part in the programme.

A total of 91% of participants on the 13th Going for Growth programme reported that they pivoted their businesses to adapt to prevailing circumstances, and an overwhelming 98% said that their participation in the programme brought about practical change within their business.

The figures, which were gathered in their end of cycle survey, show the resilience and determination of the entrepreneurs on the programme – and the value of the peer support they received while participating.

The 56 participants who took part in the 13th Going for Growth programme grew net employment during the six months of the programme by 163 – an additional 93 full-time and 70 part-time jobs.

They had a combined turnover of almost €162 million at the start of the cycle, which had grown to €176.25 million at its conclusion – representing an increase of €14.25 million (8.8%).

The survey also found that seven participants from the programme started exporting for the first time – which is quite a feat during a global pandemic.

Going for Growth participants found that the round table sessions translated into practical changes in their business. All participants said they would recommend the programme to others.

Past participants from Tipperary include Muriel Cuddy of Health Screening Plus , which is based in Clonmel. Muriel took part in the 12th cycle of Going for Growth and, this year, took part in Continuing the Momentum, which is a further development programme for former participants of Going for Growth.