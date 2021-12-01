Toomevara club legend recognised by Irish Sport body

Toomevara Chairman Donie Shanahan presents Pat Hennessy with his medal from the 'Federation of Irish Sport' EBS Volunteers in Sport Awards.
Toomevara man Pat Hennessy is being recognised for his immense life of volunteering with the GAA.
Mr Hennessy will be recognised for over 40 years of work at Toomevara GAA club at next week’s ‘Federation of Irish Sport’ EBS Volunteers in Sport Awards.
In their tribute to Pat, organisers say that despite being a busy farmer, the list of tasks he accomplishes on a day-to-day basis for the club is outstanding.
This includes opening and locking up the grounds, lining the pitches, operating the scoreboard, and also being involved in fundraising efforts.
Pa hurled for Toomevara for many years and has continued to contribute to the club, both on and off the field in that time.
Toomevara Chairman Donie Shanahan presents Pat Hennessy with his medal from the 'Federation of Irish Sport' EBS Volunteers in Sport Awards.
