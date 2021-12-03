Tipperary Live - Dan Breen Hurling Team of the Year 2021

Hit 'Next' to scroll through the team
1. Rhys Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)
Shelly was part of a Moycarkey-Borris team who had another mixed year in terms of results. They managed to avoid relegation yet again this year, digging deep to send Roscrea packing from Dan Breen hurling for next year. One of their main shining lights has been the man between the posts, with his booming puckouts and scoring acumen becoming a real asset for his side.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.