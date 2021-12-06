North Tipperary rail group welcomes resumed services along Ballybrophy line
North Tipperary Community Rail Partnership has welcomed the reopening of the Ballybrophy-Limerick line, following its most recent closure to allow for major improvement works.
Further works are scheduled for 2022.
The most recent phase of works by Iarnród Éireann on the line has seen 7.5 miles of track being relaid and modernised between Roscrea and Nenagh.
Services resumed this Monday, December 6.
NTCRP is committed to improving services along the regional line and making this form of public transport more accessible for the local communities it serves.
The campaign continues to focus on increasing speeds on the line, reducing journey times, and introducing a middle of the day service for commuters.
NTCRP is continuing to work closely with local communities, local representatives in Tipperary, Limerick, Laois and Offaly, and with Iarnród Éireann management.
