Tipperary road is closed as Storm Barra knocks tree near Newport
Motorists are being urged to drive with caution around the Newport area as Storm Barra hits.
Tipperary County Council is reporting that the road is closed at Garraunbeg, Newport, on the Shallee Cross to Newport road due to a fallen tree.
