Tipperary facility praised by mental health executive

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) published four inspection reports today that included one centre, in Tipperary, and reported a 100% compliance rate across the country.

Haywood Lodge, on the outskirts of Clonmel town, adjacent to South Tipperary General Hospital and St Luke’s Mental Health Services, opened in 2012 and is a purpose-built 40-bed facility that comprises two units, East and West Houses.

East House provides long-term care and treatment for residents under the care of the psychiatry of later life team. West House provides care and treatment for residents under the care of the rehabilitation and recovery team.

The centre achieved 100% compliance for the second year in a row, and provides services in a way that met the needs of residents.

Residents in both West and East houses had access to a wide variety of recreational activities. Examples of activities included music; current affairs groups; cookery; knitting; beauty therapy; audio library; relaxation; horticulture; art; walks; chair exercises; reminiscence groups; quizzes; and social outings.

Each resident had a multi-disciplinary care plan which was developed and reviewed in collaboration with the resident. There were clearly defined goals with associated interventions and resourcing in place for each resident.

The Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, praised the centre for their continued commitment to providing the highest-quality care for residents and in-patients: “This is the second year in a row that Haywood Lodge has secured a 100% rating on our inspection. All of the staff at the centre deserve credit.”