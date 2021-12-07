Search

07 Dec 2021

Yellow wind warning to remain in place in Tipperary until tomorrow morning

Yellow weather warning to remain in place in Tipperary until tomorrow morning

Yellow weather warning to remain in place in Tipperary until tomorrow morning

Reporter:

Reporter

A status yellow wind warning will remain in Tipperary until 6am tomorrow, December 8. 

Tipperary County Council’s Crisis Management Team and Severe Weather Assessment Teams met today to assess the situation in the county. 

Heavy rain and wind are expected this evening and tonight.

Structural damage, fallen trees and surface flooding are also expected. 

Tipperary County Council advises the public only to make essential journeys and not attempt to remove fallen trees as fallen electricity wires are a danger. 

The Council will continue to monitor the situation. 

Members of the public can continue to contact the Council’s Customer Services Desks at Nenagh and Clonmel at 0818 06 5000 up to 4:30pm. 

After hours calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number at 0818 06 5003 or email customerservices@tipperarycoco.ie;

Below are emergency service numbers:

Emergency

999/112

Irish Water Emergency

1850 278 278

ESB Networks

1850 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland

1850 205 050

Gardai issue reminder to secure trampolines to avoid 'serious risk' to public

People in North Tipperary are being urged to take part in the National Inpatient Survey

The deadline for submissions is next week

Covid vaccination centre closed due to Storm Barra

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media