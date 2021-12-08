Search

08 Dec 2021

Local man named after fatal crash overnight in Toomevara

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal single car road traffic collision that occurred in Tipperary last night, Tuesday 7th December 2021.

Shortly after 10pm Gardaí responded to reports of a road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian on the R499 between Toomevara and Ballinamona Cross.

Toomevara man Kieran Delaney has been named as the victim of the tragedy. Delaney was a well known personality around North Tipperary, and was heavily involved in the GAA with his local club Toomevara, while he was also a well known referee and was the head of the North Tipperary GAA Referee's Committee.

His body has since been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The road is still closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda station on 067 504 50, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

