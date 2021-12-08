Tragedy: Tipperary woman dies in Nenagh house fire
A woman in her 40s died in a house fire in Nenagh last Monday.
Emergency services attended the scene of the fire on William Street at around 12.30pm.
She has not yet been named and investigations continue.
