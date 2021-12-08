Search

08 Dec 2021

Tipperary local historian gives readers a glimpse of the past in his latest book

Tipperary local historian gives readers a glimpse of the past in his latest book

Sisters Margaret Geaney and Mary Grace, wife of author Danny Grace, at the launch

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Readers of the latest book by local historian Danny Grace are in for a treat, fellow local historian Sean Hogan told the launch of the work in Nenagh Arts Centre.

Mr Hogan, author of the best selling The Black and Tans in North Tipperary: Policing, Revolution and War, 1913-1922, said that understanding history was not about changing perspectives, but changing our understanding of perspectives.

“In Danny’s book, Glimpses of the Past, we have a wonderful collection of stories that more than illustrate the complexities of different sides of life and what goes on. You are in for an absolute treat to read these stories,” he said.

Mr Hogan highlighted the wide and varied set of themes in the book, from emigration to public water supply to women riding bicycles.

Sean Hogan, who launched Danny Grace’s latest book, Glimpses of the Past, in Nenagh Arts Centre with Virginia O’Dowd

Sean Hogan, who launched Danny Grace’s latest book, Glimpses of the Past, in Nenagh Arts Centre with Virginia O’Dowd

He said that was “truly an honour” to launch the book and that the parish of Killodiernan was lucky to have a man such as Danny Grace.

Mr Hogan said there was an interest in history in Tipperary that could be seen in the quality of the work in many local journals.

Mr Grace thanked everyone who had been involved in producing Glimpses of the Past.

In his foreword to the book, Simon O’Duffy aptly says Mr Grace “brings history to life, recounting with verve and vigour events of our local part that would have faded with the passage of time”.

Glimpses of the Past is available in local bookshops.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media