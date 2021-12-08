Tipperary local historian gives readers a glimpse of the past in his latest book

Readers of the latest book by local historian Danny Grace are in for a treat, fellow local historian Sean Hogan told the launch of the work in Nenagh Arts Centre.

Mr Hogan, author of the best selling The Black and Tans in North Tipperary: Policing, Revolution and War, 1913-1922, said that understanding history was not about changing perspectives, but changing our understanding of perspectives.

“In Danny’s book, Glimpses of the Past, we have a wonderful collection of stories that more than illustrate the complexities of different sides of life and what goes on. You are in for an absolute treat to read these stories,” he said.

Mr Hogan highlighted the wide and varied set of themes in the book, from emigration to public water supply to women riding bicycles.

Sean Hogan, who launched Danny Grace’s latest book, Glimpses of the Past, in Nenagh Arts Centre with Virginia O’Dowd

He said that was “truly an honour” to launch the book and that the parish of Killodiernan was lucky to have a man such as Danny Grace.

Mr Hogan said there was an interest in history in Tipperary that could be seen in the quality of the work in many local journals.

Mr Grace thanked everyone who had been involved in producing Glimpses of the Past.

In his foreword to the book, Simon O’Duffy aptly says Mr Grace “brings history to life, recounting with verve and vigour events of our local part that would have faded with the passage of time”.

Glimpses of the Past is available in local bookshops.