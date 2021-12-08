People being encouraged to attend walk-in vaccinations clinics in Tipperary

The HSE is encouraging Tipperary people to attend a walk-in clinic for vaccinations to be held in Nenagh this Wednesday afternoon.

The clinic will operate in the Abbey Court Hotel from 4.30pm until 7pm and is for those seeking their first or second dose. The Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those attending.

Walk-in clinics for booster jabs for the 60-69 age group will be held in the Nenagh vaccination centre on Saturday between 8.30am and 11.30am.

Booster clinics for those aged between 50 and 59 years will be held in Nenagh on Thursday from 3.30pm until 7pm and again on Saturday from 8.30am to 2pm.

These are just part of a total of 17 clinics which will be held in Nenagh, Limerick and Ennis between this Wednesday and Sunday.

There is no appointment for walk-in booster vaccine clinics for 60-69s and 50-59s. The clinics are for those cohorts only– no other age groups will be permitted. Please note that five months (150 days) should have elapsed since you received your Dose 2 vaccine before attending for a booster vaccine.

Those aged 60-69 who had the single-dose Janssen vaccine, must wait at least three months before attending for a booster dose.

Anyone who has had a Covid-19 positive result in the last six months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

The Dose 1 and Dose 2 clinics should not be attended by anyone seeking a third vaccine dose.

No appointment is necessary, and anyone attending for Dose 2 should bring their vaccine record card. A minimum of 21 days must have passed after Pfizer Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered. The interval is 28 days for people who have received AstraZeneca/Moderna Dose 1 and are presenting for Pfizer Dose 2.

Anyone presenting for Dose 1 or Dose 2, and who has received a Covid-positive swab, should not attend for vaccination until 28 days after the date of the Covid-positive result.

No appointment is necessary for walk-in vaccination clinics, and there is no requirement to register on the national vaccine registration portal. However, in the case of Dose 1 and Dose 2 clinics, children under 16 years must be accompanied to centres by a parent or guardian.

For identification, anyone attending either Booster or Dose 1&2 clinics should bring their birth certificate, or a photo ID.