Tipperary shoplifter will pay compensation after Christmas

A Nenagh man who stole from a number of local shops needs time to pay compensation, Nenagh Court was told.

Thomas Mulqueen Jnr of Connolly Street, Nenagh, admitted stealing €50.46 of groceries from Cleary’s filling station store at Limerick Road, Nenagh, on March 11, 2021.

He also admitted stealing €24.72 worth of groceries from the Centra shop in Grace’s Street in the town on June 26, 2020.

He further pleaded to the theft of €34.90 worth of groceries from Crowe’s shop at Ciamalta Road, Nenagh, on October 17, 2020, and €602 worth of alcohol from Dunnes Stores in Annbrook, Nenagh on March 31, 2021.

He also pleaded to stealing goods valued at a total of €125.83 from Aldi at Gantly Road, Roscrea, on January 30, 2019.

His solicitor Johnny Spencer said there were a lot of issues that his client was dealing with and because of this he felt a probation report should be ordered by the court prior to sentencing.

He said his client was willing to pay compensation to the injured parties, but it would be after Christmas before he would be able to get the money together.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the case to February 18 for a probation report and to allow for compensation to be paid.