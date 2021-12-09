Tipperary gardaí renew phishing alert after more money taken from bank accounts
The gardaí in Tipperary are continuing their appeal for people to be mindful of online fraud after more than €7,000 was stolen from two accounts in the Nenagh Garda District in the past week.
A total of €5,000 was taken in one incident, while in the other the victim was left at a loss of over €2,000.
Gardaí are asking people not to click on links in suspicious texts or emails.
