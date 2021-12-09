Search

09 Dec 2021

World choir record attempt to feature Tipperary composer Brendan's You Raise Me Up

Tipperary songwriter and composer Brendan Graham's work is featured at Aussie festival

Nenagh's Brendan Graham: Work is featured at Aussie festival

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary songwriter and composer Brendan Graham's You Raise Me Up has been chosen in an attempt to create a world record for the number of choirs singing the one song at the same time.

The attempt will be the finale on tonight's programme at the EXPO Dubai World Choir event.

Nenagh-born Brendan said that he was "very honoured" that You Raise Me Up will be the finale piece at EXPO Dubai World Choir event with the attempt at new world record for a choir.

Around 90 choirs have already signed up to take part and this could be even more before the finale itself.

The event will be led and coached by conductor David Brophy who is renowned for creating special choirs in Ireland.

Last July, the same song was chosen as a global tribute to healthcare workers at the frontline of the battle against Covid-19 when around 8,000 pianists took part in a global piano recital organised by Playground Sessions, in a partnership between Quincy Jones Productions and the Hal Leonard Corporation.

Free tickets for the EXPO Dubai World Choir performance can be had from tobeirish.ie/event/expo-world-choir-you-raise-me-up/

It will also be streamed live this evening at 7.30pm on the National Concert Hall and Tourism Ireland YouTube channels.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media