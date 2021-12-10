Booster clinics in Nenagh this weekend
The HSE will be operating walk-in booster clinics in Nenagh this weekend.
The clinics are now accepting people aged 50-59 and 60-69 years.
There are separate clinics for boosters for both age groups.
For people aged 50-59, the walk-in booster clinic will be available between 8:30am-2pm on Saturday, December 11.
For people aged 60-69, the clinic will be available at the following times,
Saturday, December 11, 3pm to 7pm
Sunday, December 12, 8:30am to 7pm
All clinics are located at the Abbey Court Hotel.
