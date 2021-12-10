Tipperary shoplifter put items into pram and left shop without paying

A woman who stole goods from Tesco in Nenagh did so because she couldn’t afford to pay for them at the time, Nenagh Court was told.

The court heard that Mihaela Racu of 28 Bruach Tailte, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, stole items worth a total of €78.25 after entering the store on July 16, 2021.

She had a child in a pram with her and placed some items in a shopping basket and others in the pram.

At the checkout she paid for the items in the basket, but not for the goods she had in the pram.

No arrest was made on the date of the incident because the defendant was in the presence of a child, the court was told.

Ms Racu later came to Nenagh Garda station by appointment where she made a full admission in relation to the theft.

She had no previous convictions but had received the benefit of an adult caution for a similar offence in February 2018.

Ms Racu’s solicitor, Johnny Spencer said his client was very sorry and embarrassed.

She had taken washing powder, shampoo, and condition from the store as she could not afford such items at the time, he said.

Mr Spencer asked the court to not impose a conviction, but instead consider a contribution to the court poor box instead to leave his client without a conviction.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath said she would strike out the charge if Ms Racu paid €200 to the court poor box.

The defendant handed that sum into court.