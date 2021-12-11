Search

11 Dec 2021

Nenagh Walking Club all set to tackle Tonntinna this Sunday

Last Thursday the club did a hike on Knockanroe on a “route less travelled” as described by a participant. This was an adventurous and enjoyable walk ably led by Cyril.

On Sunday we were all spoiled for choice on the three walks offered by the club in the Silvermines on what turned out to be a beautiful clear morning with winter sunshine adding to the enjoyment.

Lily started off with a large group divided in two pods and led us up The Ridge on a 3.5 hour hike which was breathtaking and rewarding with the fresh air and views over the vast countryside.

Martin led his band of warriors on Glencaloo loop on a less strenuous but equally enjoyable hike and Caitriona took the easier option of a nature walk around the Silvermines village .

We are very grateful to our leaders for putting on such a variety of walks on what turned out to be a day of perfect weather conditions.

On Sunday, December 12, Jenny will lead a social scenic walk to Tonntinna starting from Graves of Leinstermen car park at 12pm. This will be a two-hour walk on quiet country roads and hilly tracks. Queries and registration to Jenny at 085-1224784.

As always new members are welcome to join at any time but you must register with walk leader beforehand.

