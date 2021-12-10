Tipperary gardaí investigate break-ins at business and school
The gardaí in the Nenagh District are investigating a break-in to business premises at Streame, Nenagh, in the early hours of last Monday morning.
They are also investigating a burglary reported at a school in Dunkerrin overnight between Monday and Tuesday.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.