10 Dec 2021

Tipperary woman caught shoplifting twice in Nenagh store within a fortnight

Nenagh Courth: Tipperary woman caught shoplifting twice in Nenagh store within a fortnight

A woman who stole goods from two retail stores in Nenagh pleaded guilty to the chares at Nenagh Court.

The court heard that Vanessa Walsh with an address given as Apt 2, Bridge House, Borrisokane, stole groceries and clothing valued at €110 from Dunnes Stores at Annbrook on April 2, 2021. She had left without making any attempt to pay. The property was recovered.

Just under two weeks later, on April 15, she was in Tesco on Borrisokane Road where she put a number of items in a shopping trolley and went to the self-service checkout area where she paid for some of the goods, but failed to pay for some others.

The court was told the total value of the goods for which she failed to pay amounted to €37.34. The property was recovered.

Defending solicitor, Elizabeth McKeever, said Ms Walsh had told her she was homeless for the past two years and had been living in a hostel in Cashel for the past 12 weeks.

Ms McKeever submitted that a probation report be obtained on her client before the court made a ruling in the case.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the case to February 18 to obtain a probation report.

