Housing applicants in Nenagh district way outnumber number of units available
There are 793 people looking for housing in the Nenagh Municipal District, but there are only 17 properties available, councillors were told at their district meeting.
Of those 17 houses, eight are available for letting, seven require minor repairs and two are in need of major refurbishment.
The council expects delivery of 12 houses in Cormack Drive either this year or in 2022. There is a similar situation regarding 14 houses in Portroe and 11 in Newport.
It expects 16 houses to be completed in Borrisokane by the end of 2021.
A total of 36 houses have been completed in Borrisokane, Cloughjordan, Nenagh, Newport, Ballina.
