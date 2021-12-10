Search

10 Dec 2021

Nenagh Ormond to host Cork opposition in Munster Junior Cup

Munster Junior Cup draw confirmed for Tipperary clubs

The draw for the opening two rounds of the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Cup have been announced with Nenagh Ormond, Cashel RFC, Thurles RFC, and Clonmel RFC all entered into this year's competition.

The first round is made up of the clubs playing in Conference E of the Munster Junior League, second sides of senior clubs playing in Division 2C of the AIL, plus some clubs from Conference B, C and Division 2A of the AIL.

The second round has the 10 first round winners plus the remaining Junior sides in Conference C and D as well as the remaining 2A AIL clubs.

Nenagh Ormond have been drawn into Round 1 where they will welcome Sundays Well to New Ormond Park, and should they win that game, they will be away to UL Bohemian in Round 2.

Clonmel RFC are also in the Round 1 lot, and have the luxury of a home tie against Cobh Pirates with the winners of this match and the Ennis/Dolphin tie advancing to face one another in Round 2.

Elsewhere, Cashel and Thurles have Round 2 fixtures to prepare for, with the latter welcoming St Mary's to Spafield while Thurles travel will travel to Cork to face the winner of Youghal and Charleville.

The remaining clubs will enter the draw at the third round stage and these ties are scheduled for the 6th of February with the draw taking place in January.

The losers of games in Round 1 will play in the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Bowl, while the losers in Round 2 will play in the Bank of Ireland Munster Junior Plate.

The draw in full:

Round 1 – 9th January

Chorca Dhuibhne v Killorglin
Scariff v Bruff
Clonmel v Cobh Pirates
Ennis v Dolphin
Killarney v Tralee
Bantry Bay v Castleisland
Douglas v Midleton
Fermoy v Waterford City
Nenagh Ormond v Sunday’s Well
Charleville v Youghal

Round 2 – 30th January

Charleville or Youghal v Thurles
Clonmel or Cobh Pirates v Ennis or Dolphin
Bantry Bay or Castleisland v Scariff or Bruff
U.L. Bohemian v Nenagh Ormond or Sunday’s Well
Kinsale v Chorca Dhuibhne or Killorglin
Cashel v St. Mary’s
Fethard v Dungarvan
Fermoy or Waterford City v Kanturk
Ballincollig v Old Crescent
Killarney or Tralee v Douglas or Midleton

