14 Dec 2021

Tipperary hospital patients are urged to take part in survey

Cathrina Ryan Nenagh Hospital director of nursing: ‘Listening to the needs of our patients and responding with solutions is fundamental to how we approach patient-centred care at Nenagh’

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Staff at Nenagh Hospital are encouraging eligible patients to share their experience of their hospital stay by participating in the National Inpatient Experience Survey.

This annual survey - the largest of its kind in Ireland - closes for response this Friday, December 17.

The survey asks patients who were admitted to hospital in September 2021 to share their experiences, and outline what improvements they believe are necessary within the hospital service, as well as what areas they believe are working well.

The survey provides a picture of the safety and quality of care in Irish hospitals through the eyes of patients.

In Tipperary, any patient aged over 16 who spent more than 24 hours in a hospital and was discharged during the month of September is eligible to participate in the survey.

This includes patients who stayed in Nenagh Hospital, South Tipperary General Hospital, University Hospital Limerick and any of the 40 hospitals around the country participating in this survey.

Eligible patients have received a survey by post. The survey can be completed in paper form or online, and must be submitted by 5pm on December 17.

Cathrina Ryan, operational director of nursing, Nenagh Hospital, commented: “Listening to the needs of our patients and responding with solutions is fundamental to how we approach patient-centred care at Nenagh Hospital. Following feedback from the 2019 survey, we made improvements in areas such as discharge planning and communications with the introduction of a patient booklet informing and empowering patients to ask the right questions of medical and nursing staff.

“Healthcare teams in Nenagh are encouraged to take time out to link with families and provide updates from nursing, allied health and medical staff while visiting was restricted during COVID-19.

“We look forward to hearing directly from our patients about what is working well in our hospital, and what areas of care we can work to improve.”

