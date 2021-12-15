Tipperary man tells court he can't find any solicitor to represent him

A district court judge has said that is “unacceptable” that a defendant had been unable to get a solicitor to represent them.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath was commenting at Nenagh Court in the case of Stephen Fogarty of Graiguenoe, Holycross, Thurles, who is charged with Section 6 Public Order, Section 19(3) Public Order (resist and wilfully obstruct) and Section 3 assault on January 21, 2020 at Nenagh Circuit Court, Courthouse, Nenagh.

Mr Fogarty, who is representing himself at present, said that he had written to the Law Society and they could not get him a solicitor.

He had also been in touch with the Free Legal Aid Board by phone but he would need to make a formal application to them.

Judge MacGrath criticised the failure of Mr Fogarty to obtain legal representation.

“I won’t have someone saying they won’t represent you. I am not prepared to allow that to happen in my court,” she said.

Judge MacGrath said she did not accept the fact that “no solicitor in the country is not prepared to represent you”.

She adjourned the case to February 24, 2022 to allow Mr Fogarty find a solicitor.