North Tipperary Senator says new rail contract is an opportunity to improve services

Sinn Fein Senator Paul Gavan has asked Irish Rail and the National Transport Authority to use reassigned rail carriages for the Ballybrophy to Limerick City line.

Senator Gavan welcomed the announcement that Irish Rail has signed a contract with Alstom International to purchase up to 750 new rail carriages.

The carriages will be used to upgrade capacity on the DART and the Drogheda – Northern Dublin commuter services, with the existing carriages going to other lines.

"I would now hope that Irish Rail, in conjunction with the NTA, will ensure that when these carriages are being reassigned that they increase capacity on existing services to and from Limerick City.

I have long been calling for an increase in the commuter rail services on the Ballybrophy to Limerick City line in particular, which would greatly enhance the services to towns and villages like Castleconnell, Birdhill, Nenagh, Cloughjordan and Roscrea, said," Senator Gavan.

Senator Gavan said this is an opportunity to improve services and create alternative transport methods for commuters.

"This coupled with the planned new line to Shannon Airport will give Irish Rail the opportunity to enhance services in the greater Limerick area like never before.

If we really want to encourage people out of their cars and on to public transport, we have to get a grip on the real needs of commuters. Irish Rail and the NTA also need to ensure that they are not just focusing their energy on Dublin," said Senator Gavan.