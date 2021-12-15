Search

15 Dec 2021

Six Tipperary animal welfare groups to share funding

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Six different animal welfare organisations in Tipperary are set to benefit from a combined total of €114,500 in funding, it has been confirmed by Fianna Fáil TD and Chair of the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, Jackie Cahill.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue signed off on this funding on December 15t, the inaugural Animal Welfare Day.

“I am pleased to announce that Minister Charlie McConalogue has  signed off on a significant sum of funding for animal welfare organisations around the county. This funding announcement is being made on the inaugural Animal Welfare Day, an initiative of the Fianna Fáil Minister to raise awareness of animal welfare," said Deputy Cahill.

The Thurles-based TD said that the six organisations in Tipperary will benefit from the €114,500 in total, with €48,500 going to PAWS Animal Rescue, Mullinahone; €23,000 has been allocated to Roscrea SPCA, while Mo Chara Animal Rescue, Moyne will receive €18,000.

The Cappanagarrane Horse Rescue, Mullinahone and Tipperary Friends of Animals, Nenagh, are to receive €9,000 each, with the final €7,000 being allocated to The Haven Rescue, Clonmore, Templemore.

“The Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, which I chair, has a keen interest in improving animal welfare standards in this country, as do I personally, and I am delighted to see this funding for the Premier County,” said Deputy Cahill.

Local News

