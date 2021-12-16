Nenagh vaccination centre to host walk-in clinics this weekend

With the push on to get as many people as possible vaccinated before the Christmas period, University Hospital Limerick Group, of which Nenagh Hospital is a member, will host 10 Covid-19 vaccination clinics across the region in the run-up to Christmas,

The clinics in Nenagh will run in the Abbey Court Hotel this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

There will be a half-day walk-in clinic for those who have yet to receive a vaccine in the vaccination centre on Friday.

The walk-in Dose 1 & 2 (Pfizer) clinic in the Abbey Court Hotel will be from 2pm until 7pm.

There will be a walk-in booster clinic for those aged 50 to 69 years in the Abbey Court on Saturday from 12.30pm until 6.30pm, and a further walk-in booster clinic on Sunday in the Abbey Court between 8.30am and 6.30pm.

There is no appointment required for walk-in booster vaccine clinics for anyone aged between 50 and 69 years. However, these clinics are for this age group only: no others will be permitted. Five months (150 days) should have elapsed since you received your Dose 2 vaccine before attending for a booster vaccine.

Anyone aged between 50 and 69 who had the single-dose Janssen vaccine, must wait at least three months before attending for a booster dose.

Anyone who has had a Covid positive result in the last six months should not attend for a booster vaccine.

The walk-in Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccine clinics in the centres. should not be attended by anyone seeking a third vaccine dose.

Anyone attending for Dose 2 should bring their vaccine record card.

A minimum of 21 days must have passed after Pfizer Dose 1 before Dose 2 is administered. The interval is 28 days for people who have received AstraZeneca / Moderna Dose 1 and are presenting for Pfizer Dose 2.

In Limerick, the vaccination clinics are being held in Scoil Carmel, while the centre in Ennis operates out of the former outpatients department in Ennis Hospital.

See www.hse.ie for times and details of all clinics.