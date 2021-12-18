Tipperary pipeline: Irish Water seeks submissions on plan to take water from Shannon

Irish Water is pressing ahead with its public consultation campaign on the controversial Shannon water pipe.

The estimated €1.2bn project will see 330 million litres of water extracted daily from below Lough Derg and piped to a new reservoir that will supply the East and Midlands regions.

According to Irish Water, the draft plan sets out the options for providing a more secure, reliable and sustainable water supply for 2.5 million customers in this region over the next 25 years.The plan is part of the water utility’s national plan covering four specific regions.

They say it will assesses the needs within the 134 public water supplies and the 201 water treatment plants in the region in terms of quality, quantity, reliability and sustainability.

When delivered, it will provide a strategic transformation from the existing fragmented supply to a more resilient and sustainable interconnected supply.

Irish Water also say that the identified solutions will support growth and economic development across the region and reduce leakage in the regions from the existing baseline of 38% of regional demand to less than 22% of regional demand.

Meanwhile, Cllr Seamus Morris, an opponent of the plan since the start, said that the council met Irish Water last week and said there was unanimous support for his stance on what he said was a “complete waste of money” particularly when wastewater treatment plants and water resources are so badly funded in the county and this was a huge deterrent to growing some towns and villages.

“In their own mind Irish Water and most politicians think this project is a done deal (it has statutory status in the NDP). This project is environmental vandalism and has the potential to permanently destroy Lough Derg and the River Shannon unnecessarily ,” he said.

The statutory public consultation runs from 14 December 14 to March 14, 2022. Submissions can be made by post or email by 14 March 14 at nwrp@water.ie or National Water Resources Plan, Irish Water, PO Box 13216, Glenageary, county Dublin.