Man who failed to return hired powerwasher faces community service

A man who hired a powerwasher but failed to return it is to be assessed for community service.

John Loughnane of 3b Belmont Road, Cloghan, Offaly, had pleaded at an earlier sitting of Nenagh Court to to theft of the item from Tipperary Plant and Tool Hire Stereame Industrial Estate, Nenagh, on January 14, 2019.

The court had heard he hired to machine but failed to return it.

The case had been adjourned to allow for compensation to be paid and for a probation report to be prepared.

When the case returned to court last Friday, Judge Elizabeth MacGrath was told that Mr Loughnane had paid €1,408 in compensation.

His solicitor, David Peters, said that the probation report indicated that Mr Loughnane was at no risk of reoffending.

He said that his client “may not have been the main party” behind the incident.

Mr Peters said that Mr Loughnane understood the seriousness of the situation.

Judge MacGrath adjourned the matter to Janaury 21, 2022 to see if Mr Loughnane was suitable for a community service order.

She said she had 100 hours of community service in mind in lieu of three months in jail.