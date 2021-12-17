Search

17 Dec 2021

Tipperary County Council to decide on two major housing plans for Nenagh

tipperary star reporter

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary County Council has received planning applications for two major housing developments around the town.

Tom Grace has applied to construct 57 residential units comprising 34 two-storey semi-detached house, nine detached dormer houses, three two-storey detached house, three two storey terraced houses, eight apartments, crèche and siteworks at Ciamaltha Meadows, Ciamaltha Road.

The council is expected to make its decision known on January 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, Montpellier Drummin Developments Ltd ha applied to construct 38 dwelling houses and associated site development works, including roads, footpaths, parking spaces, green areas and connection to the public services, to complete the final phase of the Drummin Village development at Drummin Village, Borrisokane Road.

The council is due to make a decision on the application on December 22, 2021.

