Tipperary trails: Nenagh Walking club takes to the hills via Coum lake

Next Sunday, December 19, Margaret will lead a walk via Coum lake and Tonntinna. This is a three-hour hike meeting at Spar, Portroe, at 9 45am or Coum carpark at 10am

Queries and registration to Margaret at 087-2369564. Full walking gear and refreshments essential for enjoyment of this walk.

Good walking shoes and raingear essential.

Last Thursday, December 9, Willie took a hardy group of hikers up Templederry way where we climbed to the highest point on Cooneen hill all the way to the cairn at 467 metres.

It was a challenging but exhilarating walk on a morning of wind ,rain and sunshine.

Jenny slowed the pace on Sunday with a social scenic walk up Tonntinna on a route that never disappoints with superb views, bracing winds and great company.

This Thursday, December 16, Willie led a ramble through historic Nenagh town, taking in the back alleys, Nenagh river and town park along the way. This is a walk not to be missed by anyone living in the area and beyond

As always new members are welcome to come along but must register with walk leader prior to walk.

It is heartening to see such a level of interest and participation on these walks by Aonach ar Siúl.