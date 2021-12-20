Tipp GAA fixtures for January confirmed

Munster GAA have released the full list of fixtures for January 2022, where a number of Tipperary teams will be in action in various competitions.
The Tipperary senior hurlers and footballers will return to action in their pre-season competitions, while Skeheenarinky and Ballina will contest the junior deciders in hurling and football respectively.
See below the confirmed Munster GAA fixtures for January 2022:
2022 Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling Cup
Quarter-Final: Kerry v Tipperary – Saturday January 8th at 2pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee
Semi-Final: Clare v Waterford – Friday January 14th at 7pm in Sixmilebridge
Semi-Final: Limerick v Tipperary or Kerry – Friday January 14th at 7pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds
Final: Saturday January 22nd
2022 McGrath Cup Football
Group 1
Waterford v Clare: Sunday January 2nd at 2pm in Fraher Field Dungarvan
Clare v Cork: Thursday January 6th at 7pm in Miltown Malbay
Cork v Waterford: Tuesday January 11th at 7pm in Páirc Uí Rinn
Group 2
Kerry v Limerick: Wednesday January 5th at 7pm in Austin Stack Park Tralee
Limerick v Tipperary: Sunday January 9th at 2pm in Mick Neville Park Rathkeale
Tipperary v Kerry: Wednesday January 12th at 7pm in Dr. Morris Park Thurles
Final – Group 1 winners v Group 2 winners – Saturday January 15th
2021 AIB Munster Club Senior Hurling Championship Final
Kilmallock (Limerick) v Ballygunner (Waterford) – Sunday January 9th at 3:30pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
2021 AIB Munster Club Intermediate Hurling Championship Final
Courcey Rovers (Cork) v Kilmoyley (Kerry) – Sunday January 9th at 1:30pm in the TUS Gaelic Grounds
2021 AIB Munster Club Junior Hurling Championship Final
Ballygiblin (Cork) v Skeheenarinky (Tipperary) – Sunday January 9th at 1:30pm in Mallow
2021 AIB Munster Club Senior Football Championship Final
Austin Stacks (Kerry) v St. Finbarr’s (Cork) – Sunday January 16th – Venue / Time TBC
2021 AIB Munster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final
Na Gaeil (Kerry) v Corofin (Clare) – January 15th / 16th – Venue / Time TBC
2021 AIB Munster Club Junior Football Championship Final
Gneeveguilla (Kerry) v Ballina (Tipperary) – January 15th / 16th – Venue / Time TBC
