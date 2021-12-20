Search

20 Dec 2021

Tipperary woman is found guilty of four counts of cruelty to a dog

Penny after she was clipped and groomed by the vet

A woman with an address in Nenagh was convicted of four counts of cruelty under the Animal Health and Welfare Act (AHWA), 2013 at a sitting of Nenagh Court.

She was fined a total of €400, ordered to pay €750 in court costs and €196.22 in ISPCA costs.

The defendant did not appear in court on December 9 and was not represented.

The case was in relation to a female dog, Penny, who was removed from her property on November 14, 2019.

ISPCA animal welfare inspector Emma Carroll first attended the property on November 13, 2019, in response to a report of the potential abandonment of a dog.

She discovered a small white dog that was very matted and dishevelled in the back garden which was filled with rubbish, faeces as well as urine-soaked bedding.

Ms Carroll left a notice to make urgent contact.

She sealed the property and upon her return 24 hours later, the property remained sealed.

The dog was seized and immediately brought to a veterinary examination.

The young dog was found to be severely matted and had saliva staining.

Antibiotics were administered due to coughing and the dog received a badly needed grooming.

The veterinary practitioner who examined the dog gave evidence in court of the clinical examination of the dog and her findings.

It was the professional opinion of the vet that the dog was neglected.

The defendant contacted Ms Carroll November 18, 2019 to meet her at another address.

The woman claimed she had been ill, that her neighbours were to feed the dog but conceded that no official arrangement had been made.

The woman said that no one had visited the dog on Wednesday, November 13, but that her partner was there that morning.

When questioned further it was actually the morning of Friday, November 15, when her partner checked on the dog.

When asked why they did not respond to the notice until Monday, November 18, she said it was Saturday, November 16, before they noticed the dog had been seized.

She also alleged that her estranged husband was responsible for the cleanliness of the garden. The defendant surrendered Penny to the care of the ISPCA.

Judge Elizabeth McGrath said that she was “satisfied by the evidence before the court.”

This resulted in the conviction of the defendant of offences under sections 11(1)(a), 12(1)(a), 13(1)(a) and 14(2) of the AHWA.

Ms Carroll said: “I was extremely shocked and saddened to see the living conditions Penny was subjected to. Abandoned, frightened and forgotten about. Thankfully, a kind hearted animal lover alerted us to her plight allowing us to save her from further neglect and suffering. Penny has since been responsibly rehomed to a loving family where she is now living her best lapdog life and is loved and treasured”.

Following the case, the ISPCSA said that there will be many more neglected animals who will need to be rescued and its frontline work was in need more than ever.

If you would like to help the ISPCA continue this vital work, rescuing Ireland’s most vulnerable animals, please if you can, make donation to help the animals.

