23 Dec 2021

Tipperary gardaí investigate spate of burglaries around Nenagh area

Reporter:

tipperary star reporter

Email:

news@tipperarylive.ie

Tipperary gardaí are investigating several burglaries reported in the Nenagh district over recent weeks.

These include three break-is in the Cloughjordan and Moneygall areas on Friday, December 10. The incidents occurred at Busherstown, Ballingrawn and Stoney Acre between 5.30 and 6.30pm.

Gardaí believe these burglaries are linked with a jeep used in all three. Anyone who noticed suspicious activity in these areas at that time is asked to come forward.

Another burglary was reported at Stereame, Nenagh, on December 6. The front window of a shop was broken. CCTV footage is being examined.

Also under investigation is a quad bike theft at business premises on Nenagh's Borrisokane Road between December 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, gardaí investigating a burglary reported at business premises on Kenyon Street, Nenagh, last month have arrested a female suspect.

She was questioned at Nenagh Garda station and has since been charged in connection with the offence.

On December 13 at 11pm gardaí responded to a report of damage caused to a window on Clare Street.

They were quickly on the scene and arrested a suspect, who has been charged with criminal damage.

